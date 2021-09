You can use the picture element (combined with srcset) to select different images based on the required criteria and is the only real option for art direction where you want to force a different image.

Srcset on its own will let the browser choose the best image and that may be an already cached larger image which is not what is wanted for art direction. The picture element makes sure that the images are swapped based on what you told it and not what it thinks best. This is called ‘Art Direction’ as essentially you are serving a different image altogether rather than just smaller/larger images.

Scroll down to the picture element in this article although you should also read the whole article.

Web Design Envato Tuts+ How to Use HTML5 “picture”, “srcset”, and “sizes” for Responsive Images is an HTML5 element designed to give us more versatile and performant responsive image functionality. Instead of loading a single image and trying to resize it to suit all possible...

It’s not a task for the faint hearted and I’ve no idea how you can merge that into an off the shelf slider like WOW but it may be as simple as inserting the picture element instead of images but its not something I have tested.