No idea if this is the correct category.

Anyway, images for sliders on desktop screens need to have a pretty slim ratio, like 1200 x 400px. But in a mobile phone, they need to be e.g. 1200 x 900.

Is there any way I can change images? I have tried a number of media queries here and there. Even tried a separate slider for small screens. All to no avail.

Anyone?