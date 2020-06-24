Would like to style some words with an underline

m_hutley: m_hutley: Is it preferred to define ul span or just .underline ?

After coding about 500 sites I realised I could have saved myself loads of headaches if only I’d been sensible and added an extra simple class

.underline {}

I used to be a strong advocate of using descendant selectors to target elements in order to keep the mark up clean and while this is fine for a one off small site under your control it simply does not work efficiently on larger projects with many people working on the same code and where the code changes often.

If you use ul span then there’s a risk that someone else adds another span inside your span and you get styles being applied to the new element. If the span had a class to start with then it would be unlikely that anyone else would add the span with the class and not realise what is was being used for.

Of course there are times when you certainly do want every element in your parent styled and then you should use a descendant selector (e.g. a long list where every list is the same). However if I added a span inside the list I would not say ul.parent li span {} . It would be much easier to add a class to the span and keep specificity and maintenance low.

If adding extra classes to the html makes your life easier and the site easier to maintain then it is worth the slight overhead in markup. Always keep specificity as low as possible and try not to undo styles later on.

As with any of these questions though it does boil down to personal preference and in what environment you are working.