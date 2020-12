Hi,

Let’s say I have script1.js and script2.js added on my page. Is the following acceptable use?

script1.js:

$('#form').submit(function() { // do something });

script2.js:

$('#form').submit(function() { // do another thing });

It seems to be working in my test, but wanted to ask others’ opinions too.

Use case: script1.js is a common script added to all pages, script2.js is unique to a single page.