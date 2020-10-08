Working with two the same namespaces

PHP
#1

Hey everyone,

I’m debugging a plugin that gives a fatal error when I try to activate it (WordPress by the way). Now I found out that both the theme framework and the plugin use php-di.

The problem I am facing is that is calling a function with the same namespace. But one is more strickt than the other.

Fatal error: Declaration of DI\Definition\Helper\ObjectDefinitionHelper::getDefinition($entryName) must be compatible with DI\Definition\Helper\DefinitionHelper::getDefinition(string $entryName): DI\Definition\Definition in /data/sites/web/xxxxx/subsites/xxxx/wp-content/plugins/cookiebot/addons/lib/ioc/php-di/php-di/src/DI/Definition/Helper/ObjectDefinitionHelper.php on line 21

So in the plugin I found this file:

<?php
/**
 * PHP-DI
 *
 * @link      http://php-di.org/
 * @copyright Matthieu Napoli (http://mnapoli.fr/)
 * @license   http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php MIT (see the LICENSE file)
 */

namespace DI\Definition\Helper;

/**
 * Helps defining container entries.
 *
 * @author Matthieu Napoli <matthieu@mnapoli.fr>
 */
interface DefinitionHelper
{
    /**
     * @param string $entryName Container entry name
     * @return \DI\Definition\Definition
     */
    public function getDefinition($entryName);
}

And in the vendor folder from the theme / framework I found this:

<?php

declare(strict_types=1);

namespace DI\Definition\Helper;

use DI\Definition\Definition;

/**
 * Helps defining container entries.
 *
 * @author Matthieu Napoli <matthieu@mnapoli.fr>
 */
interface DefinitionHelper
{
    /**
     * @param string $entryName Container entry name
     */
    public function getDefinition(string $entryName) : Definition;
}

So the class ObjectDefinitionHelper implements DefinitionHelper.
But kinda the wrong one, since they are sharing the same namespace.

Is there a good way to stay in the same project folder somehow?

Besides that I do not really understand what this means:

public function getDefinition(string $entryName) : Definition;

What do they mean with Definition. As far as I know, that is the expected result of the method.
But I never heard about Definition what is this?

#2

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.