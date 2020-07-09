Working with two the same namespaces

Hey everyone,

I’m debugging a plugin that gives a fatal error when I try to activate it (WordPress by the way). Now I found out that both the theme framework and the plugin use php-di.

The problem I am facing is that is calling a function with the same namespace. But one is more strickt than the other.

Fatal error: Declaration of DI\Definition\Helper\ObjectDefinitionHelper::getDefinition($entryName) must be compatible with DI\Definition\Helper\DefinitionHelper::getDefinition(string $entryName): DI\Definition\Definition in /data/sites/web/xxxxx/subsites/xxxx/wp-content/plugins/cookiebot/addons/lib/ioc/php-di/php-di/src/DI/Definition/Helper/ObjectDefinitionHelper.php on line 21

So in the plugin I found this file:

<?php /** * PHP-DI * * @link http://php-di.org/ * @copyright Matthieu Napoli (http://mnapoli.fr/) * @license http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php MIT (see the LICENSE file) */ namespace DI\Definition\Helper; /** * Helps defining container entries. * * @author Matthieu Napoli <matthieu@mnapoli.fr> */ interface DefinitionHelper { /** * @param string $entryName Container entry name * @return \DI\Definition\Definition */ public function getDefinition($entryName); }

And in the vendor folder from the theme / framework I found this:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); namespace DI\Definition\Helper; use DI\Definition\Definition; /** * Helps defining container entries. * * @author Matthieu Napoli <matthieu@mnapoli.fr> */ interface DefinitionHelper { /** * @param string $entryName Container entry name */ public function getDefinition(string $entryName) : Definition; }

So the class ObjectDefinitionHelper implements DefinitionHelper .

But kinda the wrong one, since they are sharing the same namespace.

Is there a good way to stay in the same project folder somehow?

Besides that I do not really understand what this means:

public function getDefinition(string $entryName) : Definition;