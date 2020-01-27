Working with MODALS within a database LOOP

I am trying to eliminate my onClick=“NewWindow” code and replace with modals. If not in a loop I have no problems in doing that.

However, I am struggling with how to incorporate the modal concept when in a loop with my asp include files etc.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thank you!

This would be the code (works fine) if not in a loop…

<div class="modal-overlay"> <div class="modal-inner"> <div class="modal-container"> <div class="modal-header"> <a href="#" class="modal-close">×</a> </div> <div class="modal-content-1 hide"> <!--#INCLUDE FILE=" Products/Item_1.asp"--> </div> <div class="modal-content-2 hide"> <!--#INCLUDE FILE=" Products/Item_2.asp"--> </div> </div> </div> </div> ...ETC

<a class="button" href="#" data-open-modal data-modal="1">PREVIEW</a> <a class="button" href="#" data-open-modal data-modal="2">PREVIEW</a> ...ETC

This is in a LOOP…

<td><%=Rs("id")%></td> <td> <a href="#" onclick="NewWindow('<%=rs("PreviewLocation")%>',INFO,'500','600','yes','left'); return false;">PREVIEW</a> </td>

NOTE:

rs(“PreviewLocation”) is the path to the product ID that’s in the database