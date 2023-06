Hi - I have Git set up using BitBucket and have set site up locally using Mamp. I’ve pushed the completed site to bitbucket and deployed no problem.

I now need to make a new feature and obviously want to create a new branch to build the feature on and then merge it back.

Can I pull the branch down to my local copy and overwrite it or do I have to work in a new local folder and then change the set up in Mamp to view and work on it?

Thanks