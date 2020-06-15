Working with fs in node. Why won't this work?

Hello,
I’m trying to read a json file in my auth code with the following fs snippet.
const fs = require('fs');
const posts = fs.readFile("../posts.json", (data) => {
let json = JSON.parse(data.posts);
});
The reason I’m trying it with
data.posts is because
posts is an array within a object. Here is the sytnax of my json file to explain.
{
"posts": [
{
"title": "popcorn",
"description": "popcorn is very good"
}
]
}
With this code I get the following error
SyntaxError: Unexpected token E in JSON at position 0
at JSON.parse (<anonymous>)
Any suggestions? Thanks in advance!!!