Working with fs in node. Why won't this work?

Hello,

I’m trying to read a json file in my auth code with the following fs snippet.

const fs = require('fs'); const posts = fs.readFile("../posts.json", (data) => { let json = JSON.parse(data.posts); });

The reason I’m trying it with data.posts is because posts is an array within a object. Here is the sytnax of my json file to explain.

{ "posts": [ { "title": "popcorn", "description": "popcorn is very good" } ] }

With this code I get the following error

SyntaxError: Unexpected token E in JSON at position 0 at JSON.parse (<anonymous>)

Any suggestions? Thanks in advance!!!