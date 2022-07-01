Working with array of object in javascript

I have an issue while i’m working with cluster of items in Javascript.

The issue: input

{Code}

[ { "artistName": "NgaNguyen Duy", "workId": "554a9e4fa36f794b31000024" }, { "artistName": "NgaNguyen Duy", "workId": "554d3ffbcc477a7110000003" }, { "artistName": "Kristin", "workId": "557a4kfbcc5e2a7110000223" } ]

And output should be: