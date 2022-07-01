Working with array of object in javascript

I have an issue while i’m working with cluster of items in Javascript.
The issue: input
{Code}
[
{
"artistName": "NgaNguyen Duy",
"workId": "554a9e4fa36f794b31000024"
},
{
"artistName": "NgaNguyen Duy",
"workId": "554d3ffbcc477a7110000003"
},
{
"artistName": "Kristin",
"workId": "557a4kfbcc5e2a7110000223"
}
]
And output should be:
[
{
"artistName": "NgaNguyen Duy",
"workId" : ["554a9e4fa36f794b31000024", "554d3ffbcc477a7110000003"]
},
{
"artistName": "Kristin",
"workId": ["557a4kfbcc5e2a7110000223"]
}
]