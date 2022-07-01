Working with array of object in javascript

I have an issue while i’m working with cluster of items in Javascript.

The issue: input
[
    {  
        "artistName": "NgaNguyen Duy",
        "workId": "554a9e4fa36f794b31000024"
    }, 
    {
        "artistName": "NgaNguyen Duy",
        "workId": "554d3ffbcc477a7110000003"
    },
    {
        "artistName": "Kristin",
        "workId": "557a4kfbcc5e2a7110000223"
    }
    ]

And output should be:

[
{
    "artistName": "NgaNguyen Duy",
    "workId"    : ["554a9e4fa36f794b31000024", "554d3ffbcc477a7110000003"]
},
{
    "artistName": "Kristin",
    "workId": ["557a4kfbcc5e2a7110000223"]
}
]