Working with an unresponsive web developer

Hi all,

I’m not sure if this is the right category/forum, so apologies if it’s not! My company launched a new website in January with a web dev company we haven’t worked with before. They have not delivered on everything that was promised and bug fixes have been very SLOW! We are moving into a maintenance phase soon, but we do not feel that this company has our best interests in mind. Before we look for a new web dev…

As the client, should we have full access to the website? i.e. we currently cannot install plugins which I assume is because it’s part of a Wordpress multi-site. There are issues with components that are not editable in Wordpress. Small typographical errors that seem like they could easily be fixed. Again, as the website owner, what should I be asking for in order to have full access to the website code?

I just want to make sure we have everything we should before cutting ties with them.

Thanks in advance for any insights!