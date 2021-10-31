Working SlideShow - Our Mobile Bootstrap Too Much White Gap To Next Section - How Fix?

Hi,

The problem is that you are setting a (magic number) fixed px height for the testimonials in order to cater for the tallest testimonial. This doesn’t look too bad on desktop (unless someone zooms the text only and then it will overflow) but on mobile where the text wraps earlier and creates much taller columns for some of the testimonials and then you have big gaps appearing.

The media queries are supplying an increased height for the testimonials as the screen gets smaller and you are also giving a big top margin to #contacts because you haven’t actually worked out the correct height.

Usually with testimonials like this you would use JS to calculate the height of the tallest testimonial and set the carousel exactly as needed (and look for resize or zoom events also).

The reason that a fixed height is being used is to stop the page jumping up and down where each testimonial is a different height…

I would suggest that for small screens 768px and below you instead simply remove the height settings and then the content will adapt as required. You won’t notice the jump on mobile because the contacts will most likely be below the fold. (It would be silly to keep all the testimonials the same height when on a single column mobile device anyway).

Add this code: