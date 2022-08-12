Workaround (JavaScript) for clipboard restriction on itch.io

I found this post on how to create a work-around on itch that allows you to get the clipboard content on itch.io:

However I’m not really sure how to implement that.

What I would like it to have in the end the option to set a variable to the clipboard content.

e.g. var gClipboard_content gClipboard_content=???

Does anyone know how I can implement the code suggested in the link to make that happen? What would be an entire example of what the code should look like so that in the end I can declare the variable with the clipboard content?

I don’t know which part does what and how to put it all together in a way that works cleanly.

Here again is a copy of the code used in the link I shared above:

Declaring and accessing canvas/site:

declare var document; let canvas = document.getElementsByTagName("canvas")[0];

Main Part:

namespace Clipboard { // Create a hidden input. let content = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement("INPUT")); content.setAttribute("type", "text"); content.style.cssText = "position:absolute;width:1px;height:1px;left:0px;z-index:-1;visibility:none;"; // Redirect the paste event to "content". document.onpaste = (event) => { content.value = ""; content.focus(); Sup.setTimeout(4, () => { canvas.focus(); }); }; // Get the previous data in "content". export function getData(): string { return(content.value); } // Clear the data in "content". export function clear(): void { content.value = ""; } // Continually check for content until the breakpoint is reached, or time has run out. function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, breakpoint: () => Boolean): void function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, timeout: number): void function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, exit: any): void { if((content.value!="")||((typeof exit == "number") ? exit<0 : exit())) { callback(content.value); } else { Sup.setTimeout(4, () => { waitFor(callback, (typeof exit == "number") ? exit-1 : exit); }); } } // The "initialization" function to wait for input. export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, breakpoint: Function): void export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, timeout: number): void export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, exit: any): void { content.value = ""; waitFor(callback, exit); } }

It also mentions that you’d need to add a breakpoint to avoid overflow when there is no content in the clipboard. The suggested code is this, to add a breakpoint: