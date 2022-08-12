Workaround (JavaScript) for clipboard restriction on itch.io

I found this post on how to create a work-around on itch that allows you to get the clipboard content on itch.io:

However I’m not really sure how to implement that.

What I would like it to have in the end the option to set a variable to the clipboard content.

e.g. var gClipboard_content gClipboard_content=???

Does anyone know how I can implement the code suggested in the link to make that happen? What would be an entire example of what the code should look like so that in the end I can declare the variable with the clipboard content?

I don’t know which part does what and how to put it all together in a way that works cleanly.

Here again is a copy of the code used in the link I shared above:

Declaring and accessing canvas/site:

declare var document;
let canvas = document.getElementsByTagName("canvas")[0];

Main Part:

namespace Clipboard {
    // Create a hidden input.
    let content = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement("INPUT"));
    content.setAttribute("type", "text");
    content.style.cssText = "position:absolute;width:1px;height:1px;left:0px;z-index:-1;visibility:none;";

    // Redirect the paste event to "content".
    document.onpaste = (event) => {
        content.value = "";
        content.focus();
        Sup.setTimeout(4, () => {
            canvas.focus();
        });
    };

    // Get the previous data in "content".
    export function getData(): string {
        return(content.value);
    }

    // Clear the data in "content".
    export function clear(): void {
        content.value = "";
    }

    // Continually check for content until the breakpoint is reached, or time has run out.
    function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, breakpoint: () => Boolean): void
    function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, timeout: number): void
    function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, exit: any): void {
        if((content.value!="")||((typeof exit == "number") ? exit<0 : exit())) {
            callback(content.value);
        } else {
            Sup.setTimeout(4, () => { waitFor(callback, (typeof exit == "number") ? exit-1 : exit); });
        }
    }

    // The "initialization" function to wait for input.
    export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, breakpoint: Function): void
    export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, timeout: number): void
    export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, exit: any): void {
        content.value = "";
        waitFor(callback, exit);
    }
}

It also mentions that you’d need to add a breakpoint to avoid overflow when there is no content in the clipboard. The suggested code is this, to add a breakpoint:

// Breakpoint example.
Clipboard.onPaste(
    (data) => { Sup.log(data); },
    () => { return(Sup.Input.wasKeyJustPressed("ESCAPE")); }
);

// Timeout example. (30 seconds)
Clipboard.onPaste(
    (data) => { Sup.log(data); },
    30000
);