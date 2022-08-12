Workaround (JavaScript) for clipboard restriction on itch.io

I found this post on how to create a work-around on itch that allows you to get the clipboard content on itch.io:
However I’m not really sure how to implement that.
What I would like it to have in the end the option to set a variable to the clipboard content.
e.g. var gClipboard_content gClipboard_content=???
Does anyone know how I can implement the code suggested in the link to make that happen? What would be an entire example of what the code should look like so that in the end I can declare the variable with the clipboard content?
I don’t know which part does what and how to put it all together in a way that works cleanly.
Here again is a copy of the code used in the link I shared above:
Declaring and accessing canvas/site:
declare var document;
let canvas = document.getElementsByTagName("canvas")[0];
Main Part:
namespace Clipboard {
// Create a hidden input.
let content = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement("INPUT"));
content.setAttribute("type", "text");
content.style.cssText = "position:absolute;width:1px;height:1px;left:0px;z-index:-1;visibility:none;";
// Redirect the paste event to "content".
document.onpaste = (event) => {
content.value = "";
content.focus();
Sup.setTimeout(4, () => {
canvas.focus();
});
};
// Get the previous data in "content".
export function getData(): string {
return(content.value);
}
// Clear the data in "content".
export function clear(): void {
content.value = "";
}
// Continually check for content until the breakpoint is reached, or time has run out.
function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, breakpoint: () => Boolean): void
function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, timeout: number): void
function waitFor(callback: (data) => void, exit: any): void {
if((content.value!="")||((typeof exit == "number") ? exit<0 : exit())) {
callback(content.value);
} else {
Sup.setTimeout(4, () => { waitFor(callback, (typeof exit == "number") ? exit-1 : exit); });
}
}
// The "initialization" function to wait for input.
export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, breakpoint: Function): void
export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, timeout: number): void
export function onPaste(callback: (data) => void, exit: any): void {
content.value = "";
waitFor(callback, exit);
}
}
It also mentions that you’d need to add a breakpoint to avoid overflow when there is no content in the clipboard. The suggested code is this, to add a breakpoint:
// Breakpoint example.
Clipboard.onPaste(
(data) => { Sup.log(data); },
() => { return(Sup.Input.wasKeyJustPressed("ESCAPE")); }
);
// Timeout example. (30 seconds)
Clipboard.onPaste(
(data) => { Sup.log(data); },
30000
);