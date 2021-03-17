Wordpress Website speed is too slow?

Hi,
I am a beginner…I’ve created an affiliate website before 5 months ago with the help of Wordpress. But the website speed is slow. I’ve tried alot to improve website speed but still the website speed is not aimproving. I installed Wp Rocket Premium Plugin and also Smush plugin for Image compression but no the speed for desktop is 80+ and for Mobile it is only 60… Can any one from support team guide me how I can improve my website speed? Thanks,
Have you run your website through any of the online website speed checkers?
Yes, the screenshot which I attached is the result score of Google Page Speed Insights.
Well then, Page\Speed Insights gives you some clues as to what to fix, doesn’t it?
