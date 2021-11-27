Wordpress website seo

Hi all I have created an affiliate website at wordpress my site is 3 months old please help me when to start off page seo and how can i do this.
First of all, did you add your site name to your profile here?
Why would you do that?
The forums don’t allow self promotion in profiles. It would be removed by a moderator.
Also, forum profiles are only visible to logged-in members. They are never seen by search engines and are therefore useless for SEO.
Hi all, I am working on affiliate site about air purifiers, I want SEO tips to rank my site. I have done a good on-page and all the content in my website is unique but by site is not performing well in search engine please help me how to do proper seo. Thanks
If you are new to SEO, then I suggest you read Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide to ensure you’ve done everything correctly.
You should also read the specific guidelines for affiliate sites:
You might also find this guide helpful:
If you have done on-page SEO, then first of all read the SEO techniques properly, create backlinks without spamming, add product reviews for your product, it will help you to improve your ranking.
you can start now, but don’t forget always go with the flow of a variation, and always follow the white hat seo techniques