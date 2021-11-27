Wordpress website seo

Marketing
#1

Hi all I have created an affiliate website at wordpress my site is 3 months old please help me when to start off page seo and how can i do this.

#2

First of all, did you add your site name to your profile here?

#3

Why would you do that?
The forums don’t allow self promotion in profiles. It would be removed by a moderator.

#4

Also, forum profiles are only visible to logged-in members. They are never seen by search engines and are therefore useless for SEO.

1 Like
#5

Hi all, I am working on affiliate site about air purifiers, I want SEO tips to rank my site. I have done a good on-page and all the content in my website is unique but by site is not performing well in search engine please help me how to do proper seo. Thanks

#6

If you are new to SEO, then I suggest you read Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide to ensure you’ve done everything correctly.

You should also read the specific guidelines for affiliate sites:

You might also find this guide helpful:

#8

If you have done on-page SEO, then first of all read the SEO techniques properly, create backlinks without spamming, add product reviews for your product, it will help you to improve your ranking.

#10

you can start now, but don’t forget always go with the flow of a variation, and always follow the white hat seo techniques