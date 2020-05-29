Wordpress Website Organization Question

I want to build a site with an e-course and private social network. I want to use LearnPress and BuddyPress, but I’m not sure if I should build it as one site or as three sites (main site, social network site, LMS site). My thinking is with the three separate sites that link to each other I could use themes that are designed for each specific application. If I try to build it all as one site using the LearnPress and BuddyPress plugins, I’ll have to shoe-horn them into a theme that isn’t designed for them. Am I thinking about this correctly or overthinking it?