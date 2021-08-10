WordPress Website Load time increase

I have designed a WordPress website through elementor pro. But the load time of the website is not good enough. Can you please give me some suggestions to increase the loading speed?
Welcome to the forums, @graphicsexpert6.
How did you test the loading speed? If you use a tool such as https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/, it will analyse the site for you and give you guidance on what you need to do, and how.
Thank you. I don’t know much about image optimization. My websites score is 29
That seems rather strange, given your username.
There are plenty of online resources and tutorials which can help you. Just search for “image optimization”.
1 Like
I have registered through gmail. Username added automatically. Thank you @TechnoBear
1 Like