Wordpress website gallery issue

CMS & WordPress
#1

team,

i am working on wordpress website. i am trying to make custom gallery and i have working experience on PHP not Senior level

so could you please suggest me few custom code for gallery slider with out plugin

#2

Welcome to the forums, @cbseo1984.

Why don’t you want to use a plug-in? That would seem to be the obvious solution for you.

That sounds as if you are asking somebody to provide the code for you, which is not the function of a forum. People will be happy to help you with your code, if you post what you have so far, but not to code it for you.

#3

while i am using plugin site speed getting slow…

#4

So how far have you got with coding an image gallery?

There is no point in posting a link to your site; that does not help. We need you to show us the code you are using, and explain what “issue” you are experiencing with it, and what help you require.