Wordpress visual and text editor not switchable on post type

Please I will need help on wordpress…

I have been troubleshooting this case for 2 days now. After migrating from Namecheap sharedhosting to Linode server I find out that my visual and text editor can not be switch from one to the other. I got back to my old hosting company to check and everything was still working fine but not in Linode. I created a fresh wordpress on another domain but I get the same issue on it but if I create same new wordpress instance on a sharedhosting it works again.

Please anyone can help me? If I look through DevTools on chrome browser I see some error related to jquerry migrate but once I switch theme to default it disapears.

Below is what I see on devtool if I am on the backend… JQMIGRATE: Migrate is installed, version 1.4.1 post-new.php:1 [Intervention] Slow network is detected. See https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5636954674692096 for more details. Fallback font will be used while loading: https://daily4mative.com/wp-content/plugins/litespeed-cache/assets/css/fonts/litespeedfont.ttf?rs8ttq post-new.php:1 [Intervention] Slow network is detected. See https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5636954674692096 for more details. Fallback font will be used while loading: https://daily4mative.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/fonts/jetpack/jetpack.woff admin.js?ver=20130115:23 Uncaught TypeError: $_slider1.slider is not a function at HTMLDocument.<anonymous> (admin.js?ver=20130115:23) at i (jquery.js?ver=1.12.4-wp:2) at Object.fireWith [as resolveWith] (jquery.js?ver=1.12.4-wp:2) at Function.ready (jquery.js?ver=1.12.4-wp:2) at HTMLDocument.J (jquery.js?ver=1.12.4-wp:2) post-new.php:1 [Intervention] Slow network is detected. See https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5636954674692096 for more details. Fallback font will be used while loading: https://daily4mative.com/wp-includes/js/tinymce/skins/lightgray/fonts/tinymce.woff my.yoast.com/api/downloads/file/morphology-v3?plugin_version=14.0.2&site=https%3A%2F%2Fdaily4mative.com:1 Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 403 () DevTools failed to load SourceMap: Could not load content for chrome-extension://gighmmpiobklfepjocnamgkkbiglidom/include.preload.js.map: HTTP error: status code 404, net::ERR_UNKNOWN_URL_SCHEME DevTools failed to load SourceMap: Could not load content for chrome-extension://gighmmpiobklfepjocnamgkkbiglidom/include.postload.js.map: HTTP error: status code 404, net::ERR_UNKNOWN_URL_SCHEME Currently I am still going through so many other related issues discussed in forum to see if I can find a way to it.

I added define('CONCATENATE_SCRIPTS', false); already but still the same issue. I installed TinyMCE plugin but it did not solve the issue

The truth is that I cant find my way on how to fix this. I disabled all plugins but it isnt plugin issue. Someone help me please.