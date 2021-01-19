Wordpress theme from scratch blog page not displaying

Are you wanting to show the blog posts on the /blog page? If so, you first go to the WordPress permalinks section and make sure that the permalinks are formatted for site.com/page format. That would be Settings > Permalinks > Post name.

Your next step would be to create a new page and make sure the permalink reads site.com/blog .

The third step is to create a new template PHP wordpress file. This is just a PHP file with the template header in it. You can see this at Page Templates | Theme Developer Handbook | WordPress Developer Resources (make sure to scroll down to the section labeled " Creating Custom Page Templates for Global Use")

In this new file you can build out your blog page including having your standard blog “loop” for looping through blog posts.

Once you have the template developed, upload it to your sites theme folder and then go to your new blog page. Now on the right side you will see a place where you can select a template. The drop down should now show you the new template you uploaded. Select the template and save the page.

It sounds like a lot, but it is rather easy really. The time consuming part is just building the template file itself to make it look how you want it. But once you have this template setup, you can assign it to any page you want.

It might be beneficial to just read the entire Page templates page I pointed to above and that should give you all the steps you need to make sure your blog posts show up on a given page. I hope this is what you are looking to do.