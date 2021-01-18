Wordpress theme from scratch blog page not displaying

Hello! So I am trying to make a theme from scratch for the first time (using a tutorial) and I want the blog posts to appear under site.com/blog . I have obviously tried going to wordpress settings > reading and set it as posts page. I got it to work by going to site.com/category/blog but for SEO purposes I still want it to be site.com/blog . I know I am putting the code in the wrong place (wrong .php file) but cannot figure out where it should be.

Thanks for any assistance with this!

(Edit: Let me know if you need any of my code)