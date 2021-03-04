Wordpress styles not loading

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello,
I have a WordPress website and the first page of it not load properly and messed up. I examined the browser console and it show me some errors as below:

Refused to apply style from ‘’ because its MIME type (‘text/html’) is not a supported stylesheet MIME type, and strict MIME checking is enabled

CSS
CSS896×625 60.5 KB

WP
WP895×571 114 KB

I never modified any file or…Why did this happen and how can I solve it?

Can it because of below Apache configuration:

LoadModule deflate_module modules/mod_deflate.so

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/plain
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/html
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/xml
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/css
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/xml
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/xhtml+xml
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/rss+xml
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/javascript
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/x-javascript

<FilesMatch "\.(ico|pdf|flv|jpg|jpeg|png|gif|js|css|swf)$">
  Header set Cache-Control "max-age=63072000, public"
</FilesMatch>

Thank you.

#2

Did it actually say <URL> in the error message or are you just hiding the URL for some reason?

Is the URL pointing to a file path that actually exists? I am guessing not since the rest of the errors being 404 as well.

I don’t think the apache configuration you show there is messing with it, but if for some reason apache is seeing CSS files as being of mime type text/html, that would be a problem. Do you have the URL you can show us so we can take a look ourselves?

1 Like
#3

Thank you so much.
Can I send the website name by PM or email to you?