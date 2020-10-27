Wordpress Site with closes member area, upload content for users, paid premium functionality

Hi, I’m supposed to build a more complex site for the first time and need feedback.

I will build the page with Wordpress and Elementor.

The following requirements:

there should be a closed member area / forum ( third party providers should have the opportunity on the site to present themselves to the “community” via a standardised form field. Since this is supposed to be a paid service, do I think I need to bring WooCommerce into play here? Whereby I have no idea yet how.

Chargeable means that the fees for presentation on the site are collected quarterly by credit card or PayPal. I need a filter function so that the “community” can find providers in the vicinity from the offers of the third-party providers (point 2). (Via postcode). there should be an e-mail newsletter dispatch - and thus a corresponding additional form field.

Question(s):

- Do you have plug-in recommendations for 1-4?

- Can you send me keywords / links for research?

- Which basic hurdles / difficulties do you see?

Thanks for your input