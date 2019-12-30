WordPress Site Wait Time Slow, 5 seconds +

I am running an extremely slow Wordpress based business wesbite. Our website is hosted by a 3rd party web developer company (basically acting as the middle men between us and the web host) and only they have access to the FTP Client/Server. They are insisting that our website is running slow due the the theme we are using (Astra) amongst other things like large image sizes and a slow Domain Registar.

I have reduced the image sizes in our website considerably and also switched out the theme to something basic like ‘Twenty Nineteen’ but this has had little to no impact on speed - I cannot get the Homepage for example to load quicker than 5 seconds.

This was their most recent response:-

"We looked into the site earlier in the week but didn’t come to any specific causes to the slowness other than, when we deactivated the theme, it speeded back up again. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the theme specifically – it could be some incompatibility with Woo and the theme but needless to say, it stems from the theme. We believe there’s a component (or components) in the theme that are not php 7 compatible but finding them is like finding a needle in a haystack without spending lots of time – which we could do for you but we would need to levy a fee for doing so.

My tip for you is to check the site on Pingdom tools – run it on the homepage and then a few of the inner pages. This will then tell you the most hungry (or borked) resources on the site – then you can hunt them down and either fix them or replace the. Head on over to pingdom and see how you get on."

Website URL: https://www.bramleyengineering.co.uk

The are the current results on Pingdom Tools and Google PageSpeed Insight:-

Pingdom Tools

tools.pingdom.com Pingdom Tools Full Page Test Analysis

Some advice or the root cause of this would be much appreciated.

Many Thanks