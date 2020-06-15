Wordpress - Single Page Design

CMS & WordPress
#1

Hi all,

I’m very much a beginner with Wordpress in terms of developing with it (I’ve used the platform before as a blogger, using a set theme). I’ve come up with the attached design and have been trying to find suitable tutorials to turn the design into a single-page Wordpress website. However, the tutorials I’ve found so far aren’t very helpful as they don’t cover actual development using Wordpress for a single-page website, and instead opt to talk about Elementor and other plugins that can be used by non-developers to produce single-page designs - or the other way being to modify an existing theme.

There are some “tricky” areas in my eyes which I’ve developed in a static way easily but unsure how they could be created using Wordpress - these are the Services tabbed section, the Prices table and the Gallery. I have found a couple of plugins which may be useful for this though.

So really, I’m looking for general recommendations on how to approach developing this page using Wordpress. Note this is just a training exercise at the moment, not something that I’ll be sharing with a potential client (at least for now).

Any thoughts would be much appreciated!!

#2

I can’t see your screenshot.

I’m not really surprised. Using WP for a single page site is like buying a double-decker bus when all you need is a motor bike.

1 Like
#3

Haha good analogy. What alternative CMSs or tools would you recommend for a single-page site?

EDIT: Fixed the image link, thanks!

#4

Well, unless someone else needs to update the site, you should need a CMS. Plain ol’ HTML and CSS should do the trick, with something server-side for the contact form.

#5

Thanks! The only thing is I want to be able to learn a bit of back-end coding and make this into a site that can be updated by someone else into the bargain, so any thoughts about a CMS would be appreciated :slight_smile: