Wordpress: Relating Posts To Each Other: Separate CPT?

I want to create a new type of content UI to showcase a “main story” and the on the page, show all of the related posts.

Scenario: My town is planning on building a new library. That are about 10 posts related to that (city council voting, proposals for the architechture, etc). There will be more as there will be further debates, and eventually breaking ground, and the ribbon cutting when it’s built, etc.

I want to create a “one post/page to rule them all” concept. The main content for the page would be a couple of paragraphs, explaining the gist of the proposal.

Then I would link all of the related post to the “Library” page, so that users can simply follow along that page, and share it with their friends that haven’t heard of the library development yet.

I THINK the best way to do this would be to create a new CPT. I would call it something like “Stories” or “Developments.” Each development like the new library, or something else major (well major by my small town’s standards) would get a new “Story” provided there’s going to be at least a handful of posts related to it.

This would, in my estimation, give me the best SEO (since this one “Story” will get the most links) and it would be the easiest for users to share (easier to share one single page that houses most of the data, not that you get to control what is that people share on social media).

I could even go as far as pulling in comments from the “related” posts into the “Story” so that the comments would be somewhat consolidated.

The alternative would be to just use Pages. I could make a page for each story, and then bring in each related post after I add them.

How would you handle this?