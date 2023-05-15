WordPress previous posts arrow works but not next posts

PHP
I’m working on a site in WordPress using custom post-types via Advanced Custom Fields plugin. I’m stuck right now in terms of paginating the results for a gallery.

My site on page 1 of the gallery loads the posts, however, it does not offer an option to go to page 2 of the site.

If I alter the URL to take me to page 2, the previous link shows up.

image
image1179×695 94.2 KB

Would anyone be able to tell me why this happens? I’ve attached my code below. Thanks.

<?php 

	$posts = get_posts(array(
	'post_type'         => 'dog',
	'numberposts'   => 3,
	'paged' => $paged,
	));

if( $posts ): ?>

<?php foreach( $posts as $post ): 
    
    
    ?>

	<div class="dog">
		<img draggable="false" src=<?php echo the_field('before_and_after_image'); ?>>
		<p><?php echo the_field('dog_name'); ?></p>
	</div>

<?php endforeach; ?>
<?php endif; ?> 
</div>

<div class="dogNav">
	
	<li><?php previous_posts_link('Previous Page');?></li>
	<li><?php next_posts_link('Next Page');?></li>
</div>