Hi,

we are looking to migrate to wordpress. I’m new to wordpress so just getting my head around what is the best place to put certain content.

I’d planned on using ‘pages’ for the obvious stuff like about and home etc, and ‘Posts’ which are tagged for blog and News.

My question mainly relates to the 800+ pages we currently have which are individual submissions to a project we run.

Would the best method be to create these as ‘Posts’ and tag them to be able to pull them out?

Thanks