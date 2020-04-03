WordPress Number Counters for Specific Products and Donation Amount

With COVID-19 going around, I’m helping to run a company website that’s launching a campaign where 50% of a product’s profit goes to our local hospital for medical research and other things.

The problem is I cannot find a single plugin that can do this. What I need to show are two simple and basic number counters that show how much of the product has been sold, and how much money has been raised.

I’m running this site on WordPress using WooCommerce as our webstore. I’ve spent hours looking for plugins and haven’t found much of anything that could work.

Does anyone have any ideas on how to do this?