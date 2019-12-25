Wordpress Newsletter

I’m trying to get a newsletter to go out every Monday with last week’s blog posts to my subscribers. I have a MailChimp account that I use that is doing that. However, my subscribers still receive an email every single time I publish a post on the blog. I really want it so they just receive the one email every week! Any advice? I’ve talked to MailChimp and they said that has to do with wordpress - not sure how to change it through the settings. I’ve done so much research and I haven’t gotten anything.

So for example - someone sees the “Subscribe to the blog” form and when they put their email address in it counts as a subscriber to the blog, but they ONLY receive my MailChimp newsletter once a week - which takes from my blog to show all the blog posts. Does that make sense?

Thank you!