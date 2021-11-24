Wordpress: Move Featured Image Meta Box to the left column

If you look up the action do_meta_boxes you will see that it will pass you the post_type as a parameter to your callback function (here you have chosen not to accept any of them). You can use that post_type to then make the changes to your meta boxes.

/* Move Featured Image Below Title */ function move_featured_image_box($post_type) { remove_meta_box( 'postimagediv', $post_type, 'side' ); add_meta_box( 'postimagediv', __('Featured Image'), 'post_thumbnail_meta_box', $post_type, 'normal', 'high' ); } add_action(‘do_meta_boxes’, ‘move_featured_image_box’);

I have not tested this, but based on the documentation for do_meta_boxes you see as part of the call to the action the first parameter is the post_type. This value is then passed to any actions that are subscribed. So we add in the parameter to your callback and with that we can act on the post type. In theory this should work.