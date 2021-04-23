Wordpress login without dashboard

Is that account you are logging in with an admin/editor account? If it is just a subscriber account, usually they see just their profile screen. This is what WP normally does.

If however you are using an admin/editor account and not seeing the main overview dashboard, it could be a plugin that is protecting the admin dashboard. Hard to say without knowing what all the plugins do.

One way to check is to disable all your plugins, try to login again and see if it fixes the problem. If it does, try re-enabling each plugin one by one until you can’t login to the dashboard again. Then you will know which plugin is causing the problem.