Wordpress links with anchors to a different page

I built a Wordpress theme where it’s basically a one page layout except for the blog pages. So all the links except for the news (blog page) have anchors to id’s on the home page. This works fine when on the home page, but when you go to the News (blog) page or any of of the blog posts the nav links with anchors do not work. When I inspect the links they look as expected: domain.com#reservations .

If I copy and past the domain into a browser it works fine as well. Just not on click?

HOWEVER… when I hover over the link and can see the status bar the browsers seem to be adding a / (forward slash) between the domain and the anchor. domain.com/#reservations ???

any ideas???

and I’m using the normal id=“anchorName” for the sections I’m linking to.

<section id="reservations" >``` this is how wordpress is outputting in onto the page which looks fine as well:

<li id="menu-item-85" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-home menu-item-85"><a href="https://domain.com#club">SUPPER CLUB</a></li> <li id="menu-item-86" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-home menu-item-86"><a href="https://domain.com#reservations">RESERVATIONS</a></li> <li id="menu-item-88" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-home menu-item-88"><a href="https://domain.com#contact">INFO</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page current-menu-item page_item page-item-55 current_page_item current_page_parent menu-item-83"><a href="https://domain.com/news/" aria-current="page">The News</a></li> </ul>

```