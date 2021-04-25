Wordpress internal search and spam searches

Hi,
I’ve noticed on my Wordpress site some bots are doing spam searches which create pages like:
example.com/?s=pharmacy-keywords-urls-etc
This flagged up when I signed up with Ezoic and they had the below displayed:
This only happens through the internal search function, the rest of the site is fine (I did check for malware etc)
Is there a way for me to stop my Wordpress saving search result pages? Also, how could I go about deleting the pages already created?
I’ve tried searching in Google how to resolve this but I can’t seem to pinpoint articles related to specifically the internal site search function.
Any help would be appreciated.