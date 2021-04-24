Wordpress internal search and spam searches

#1

Hi,

I’ve noticed on my Wordpress site some bots are doing spam searches which create pages like:

examplw.com/?s=pharmacy-keywords-urls-etc

This flagged up when I signed up with Ezoic and they had the below displayed:

This only happens through the internal search function, the rest of the site is fine (I did check for malware etc)

Is there a way for me to stop my Wordpress saving search result pages? Also, how could I go about deleting the pages already created?

I’ve tried searching in Google how to resolve this but I can’t seem to pinpoint articles related to specifically the internal site search function.

Any help would be appreciated.

#3

I am going to guess that you mean through the regular search results page of a WordPress site. But as far as I know, this isn’t saving the search results anywhere. I don’t see a table for it in WordPress. Where are you seeing the actual saved searches?

#4

Thanks for responding.

I think I’m being an idiot :slight_smile: After looking into it some more I think what is happening is that someone/bot must have submitted a URL to Google for a search results page on my website. I hadn’t realised you could just paste a URL into a browser and it would load the live search results (I assumed you could only load the search results if you used the search box on the site). What I am seeing are live internal search queries for each URL rather than individual pages. I did a search on google for some of the spam search text and it did load a few other Wordpress sites who have the same issue.

When I search Google for my domain + ‘pharmacy’ it brings up 1 result however Ezoic’s program seems to have over 50 URLs (all to the search result page).

I think all I can do is try to find a way to stop any pages with /?s= in the url not to be indexed/added to the sitemap. I’m hoping that should resolve the issue.