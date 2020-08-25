Wordpress .htaccess disables my server 404 response

I have Wordpress and I am reasonably familiar with it as a basic user. I have recently upgraded my hosting package to include SSL. I mention that because it did cause some teething problems with Wordpress.

Wordpress is installed in a folder, so my main website is https://www.www.mywebsite.com and my Worpress is accessed at https://www.mywebsite.com/wpfolder/ this all works fine

I have 404 redirects on my main site to a custom page, and Wordpress takes care of any Wordpress 404 redirects to its own custom page.

After a previous discussion on Sitepoint I also added some 301 redirects so my canonical url is https://www.mywebsite.com and all domains now point there (I only have one physical domain and no duplicate pages - this is simply to stop Google seeing fake duplicate content)

Now my problem - the following .htaccess seems to work perfectly with everything :-

# BEGIN WordPress # The directives (lines) between "BEGIN WordPress" and "END WordPress" are # dynamically generated, and should only be modified via WordPress filters. # Any changes to the directives between these markers will be overwritten. #<IfModule mod_rewrite.c> #RewriteEngine On #RewriteBase / #RewriteRule ^index\.php$ - [L] #RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f #RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d #RewriteRule . /index.php [L] #</IfModule> # END WordPress RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^mywebsite.com [NC] RewriteRule ^(.*)$ http://www.mywebsite.com/$1 [L,R=301]

If I remove the comment tags for the wordpress lines then my 404 redirect stops working for my main site

But am I messing up Wordpress by commenting out the Wordpress entries, is Wordpress as their comments state going to overwrite my .htaccess or does it have its own virtual one. I need to have the 301 redirects, I need the custom 404 redirects for both my site and the Wordpress site and I need to be sure Wordpress will work OK - is what I am doing OK, is there a better way, am I building problems for myself - thanks