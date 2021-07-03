Wordpress - Get the category of the post on the post page

Marketing
I have a client that offers his services in many different regions, so he has quite a lot of place names and regions as keywords. I dont want to take up keyword space in the titles etc, so is it a good idea to have a section in the footer so it appears on every page, and I have something like “I work in the following areas: Bristol, Gloucester, Chepstow…” etc.

So is that effective use of those keywords which will appear on every page, and allow the pages to be associated with those regions by the search engines.

Cheers

If the same list of cities and regions appears on every page, I would suspect it might start to look like keyword stuffing. https://developers.google.com/search/docs/advanced/guidelines/irrelevant-keywords

If there is a page relevant to one area, and only that area appears in the text for that page, then that would be a useful signal to search engines, and helpful to those searching. Listing multiple cities per page does not seem to me to be helpful either to search engines or to human visitors.

Hi, no the services are offered in every region, but its important part of the seo, because its more likely that a user will type ‘boiler engineer bristol’ for instance, so its important both ways. In that they are relevant to each page and service and also they are relevant to the visitor as they can see that these services are on offer to them in their area.

Hi, does the regions have their own pages?

What search result do you want for the term ‘boiler engineer bristol’?