I’m making a public form that sends information to an email account. The form is in Wordpress, so I’m using: https://wpforms.com/

I talked with a representative from WPForms, and they said the form should be as secure as the Wordpress site itself. They gave me a bunch of instructions to make my site secure, and I’ll be using SSL.

This form has private information, like insurance numbers.

Am I following the best solution for this problem? This is my first time collecting information.

Thanks!