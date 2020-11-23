WordPress database query and get_user_meta return incorrect data

Hi guys.
I have a PHP script that gets details from a checkbox and a text field. The console.log data is correct and so is the updated data in the database, however, when I try and get the data, using $wpdb or get_user_meta(), I receive incorrect data (i receive previously updated data, even though in the database te data is different).
Here’s my code:
//Form
<form id="donations" method="POST" >
<?php while ( $loop->have_posts() ) : $loop->the_post(); ?>
<?php
$option = get_the_title();
$id = get_the_ID();
?>
<input type="radio" class="charity" id="charity-<?php echo $id ?>" name="charity" value="<?php echo $id ?>" <?php if ($_POST[$id] == $id) echo 'checked'; ?> >
<label for="<?php echo $id ?>"><?php echo $option; ?></label>
<br>
<?php endwhile; ?>
<?php wp_reset_query(); ?>
<div class="more-don--wrapper">
<label for="more_donation">The standard card cost is R50.00. <br>Enter a different amount below if you would like to donate more (must be more than R50.00).</label>
<input type="number" min="60" step="10" placeholder="50.00" id="more_donation" name="more_donation" value="<?php if (isset($_POST['more-donation'])){ echo $_POST['more-donation']; }else{ echo '50'; } ?>"/>
<span class="more_donation_tc">All additional amount will go directly to the nominated charity.</span>
</div>
<!--<input class="button" type="submit" value="Update Selection" />-->
</form>
//Ajax script
jQuery( 'document' ).ready( function( $ ) {
// Form submission listener
//$( '#donations' ).submit( function() {
$('.choose-charity').click(function() {
// Grab our post meta value
var charity = $( '#donations .charity:checked' ).val();
var more_donation = $( '#donations #more_donation' ).val();
// Do very simple value validation
//if( $( '#donations #charity #donation' ).val().length ) {
$.ajax( {
url : ajax_url, // Use our localized variable that holds the AJAX URL
type: 'POST', // Declare our ajax submission method ( GET or POST )
data: { // This is our data object
action: 'um_donation', // AJAX POST Action
'charity': charity, // Replace `um_key` with your user_meta key name
'more_donation': more_donation,
}
})
.success( function( results ) {
console.log( 'User Meta Updated! ' + charity + ' ' + more_donation );
})
.fail( function( data ) {
console.log( data.responseText );
console.log( 'Request failed: ' + data.statusText );
});
//} else {
// Show user error message.
//}
return false; // Stop our form from submitting
});
});
// Data update script
function donations_callback() {
// Ensure we have the data we need to continue
if( ! isset( $_POST ) || empty( $_POST ) || ! is_user_logged_in() ) {
// If we don't - return custom error message and exit
header( 'HTTP/1.1 400 Empty POST Values' );
echo 'Could Not Verify POST Values.';
exit;
}
$user_id = get_current_user_id(); // Get our current user ID
$charity = sanitize_text_field( $_POST['charity'] ); // Sanitize our user meta value
$more_donation = sanitize_text_field( $_POST['more_donation'] ); // Sanitize our user email field
if( !empty($charity) ) {
update_user_meta( $user_id, 'charity', $charity ); // Update our user meta
}else {
update_user_meta( $user_id, 'charity', '' );
}
if( !empty($more_donation) ) {
update_user_meta( $user_id, 'more_donation', $more_donation ); // Update our user meta
} else {
update_user_meta( $user_id, 'more_donation', '' );
}
//update_field('charity', $charity, 'user_'.$user_id.'');
//update_field('more_donation', $more_donation, 'user_'.$user_id.'');
exit;
}
add_action( 'wp_ajax_nopriv_um_donation', 'donations_callback' );
add_action( 'wp_ajax_um_donation', 'donations_callback' );
And this is my loop in a tabular form. The first tab is where the form (above) is and the last tab is where I retrieve the data and the code is as follows:
<?php
// get saves meta values (charity and amount)
/*
$charity_id = esc_html( get_user_meta( $user_id, 'charity' , true ) );
$charity = get_the_title( $charity_id );
$donation_amount = esc_html( get_user_meta( $user_id, 'more_donation' , true ) );
*/
global $wpdb;
// get charity id
$charity_meta_key = "charity";
$charity_id = $wpdb->get_var(
$wpdb->prepare(
"SELECT meta_value
FROM $wpdb->usermeta
WHERE user_id = %d
AND meta_key = %s",
$user_id,
$charity_meta_key
)
);
// get charity name
$charity = get_the_title( $charity_id );
// get donation amount
$donation_meta_key = "more_donation";
$donation_amount_db = $wpdb->get_var(
$wpdb->prepare(
"SELECT meta_value
FROM $wpdb->usermeta
WHERE user_id = %d
AND meta_key = %s",
$user_id,
$donation_meta_key
)
);
$donation_amount = $donation_amount_db;
?>
The commented out get_user_meta returns the same output as the $wpdb. How would I go about solving my issue - it is a cache issue? Any point in the right direction will be greatly appreciated.