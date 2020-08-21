WordPress database query and get_user_meta return incorrect data

Hi guys.

I have a PHP script that gets details from a checkbox and a text field. The console.log data is correct and so is the updated data in the database, however, when I try and get the data, using $wpdb or get_user_meta(), I receive incorrect data (i receive previously updated data, even though in the database te data is different).

Here’s my code:

//Form

<form id="donations" method="POST" > <?php while ( $loop->have_posts() ) : $loop->the_post(); ?> <?php $option = get_the_title(); $id = get_the_ID(); ?> <input type="radio" class="charity" id="charity-<?php echo $id ?>" name="charity" value="<?php echo $id ?>" <?php if ($_POST[$id] == $id) echo 'checked'; ?> > <label for="<?php echo $id ?>"><?php echo $option; ?></label> <br> <?php endwhile; ?> <?php wp_reset_query(); ?> <div class="more-don--wrapper"> <label for="more_donation">The standard card cost is R50.00. <br>Enter a different amount below if you would like to donate more (must be more than R50.00).</label> <input type="number" min="60" step="10" placeholder="50.00" id="more_donation" name="more_donation" value="<?php if (isset($_POST['more-donation'])){ echo $_POST['more-donation']; }else{ echo '50'; } ?>"/> <span class="more_donation_tc">All additional amount will go directly to the nominated charity.</span> </div> <!--<input class="button" type="submit" value="Update Selection" />--> </form>

//Ajax script

jQuery( 'document' ).ready( function( $ ) { // Form submission listener //$( '#donations' ).submit( function() { $('.choose-charity').click(function() { // Grab our post meta value var charity = $( '#donations .charity:checked' ).val(); var more_donation = $( '#donations #more_donation' ).val(); // Do very simple value validation //if( $( '#donations #charity #donation' ).val().length ) { $.ajax( { url : ajax_url, // Use our localized variable that holds the AJAX URL type: 'POST', // Declare our ajax submission method ( GET or POST ) data: { // This is our data object action: 'um_donation', // AJAX POST Action 'charity': charity, // Replace `um_key` with your user_meta key name 'more_donation': more_donation, } }) .success( function( results ) { console.log( 'User Meta Updated! ' + charity + ' ' + more_donation ); }) .fail( function( data ) { console.log( data.responseText ); console.log( 'Request failed: ' + data.statusText ); }); //} else { // Show user error message. //} return false; // Stop our form from submitting }); });

// Data update script

function donations_callback() { // Ensure we have the data we need to continue if( ! isset( $_POST ) || empty( $_POST ) || ! is_user_logged_in() ) { // If we don't - return custom error message and exit header( 'HTTP/1.1 400 Empty POST Values' ); echo 'Could Not Verify POST Values.'; exit; } $user_id = get_current_user_id(); // Get our current user ID $charity = sanitize_text_field( $_POST['charity'] ); // Sanitize our user meta value $more_donation = sanitize_text_field( $_POST['more_donation'] ); // Sanitize our user email field if( !empty($charity) ) { update_user_meta( $user_id, 'charity', $charity ); // Update our user meta }else { update_user_meta( $user_id, 'charity', '' ); } if( !empty($more_donation) ) { update_user_meta( $user_id, 'more_donation', $more_donation ); // Update our user meta } else { update_user_meta( $user_id, 'more_donation', '' ); } //update_field('charity', $charity, 'user_'.$user_id.''); //update_field('more_donation', $more_donation, 'user_'.$user_id.''); exit; } add_action( 'wp_ajax_nopriv_um_donation', 'donations_callback' ); add_action( 'wp_ajax_um_donation', 'donations_callback' );

And this is my loop in a tabular form. The first tab is where the form (above) is and the last tab is where I retrieve the data and the code is as follows:

<?php // get saves meta values (charity and amount) /* $charity_id = esc_html( get_user_meta( $user_id, 'charity' , true ) ); $charity = get_the_title( $charity_id ); $donation_amount = esc_html( get_user_meta( $user_id, 'more_donation' , true ) ); */ global $wpdb; // get charity id $charity_meta_key = "charity"; $charity_id = $wpdb->get_var( $wpdb->prepare( "SELECT meta_value FROM $wpdb->usermeta WHERE user_id = %d AND meta_key = %s", $user_id, $charity_meta_key ) ); // get charity name $charity = get_the_title( $charity_id ); // get donation amount $donation_meta_key = "more_donation"; $donation_amount_db = $wpdb->get_var( $wpdb->prepare( "SELECT meta_value FROM $wpdb->usermeta WHERE user_id = %d AND meta_key = %s", $user_id, $donation_meta_key ) ); $donation_amount = $donation_amount_db; ?>

The commented out get_user_meta returns the same output as the $wpdb. How would I go about solving my issue - it is a cache issue? Any point in the right direction will be greatly appreciated.