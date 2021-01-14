Wordpress creating a sticky footer

Hi!

I am working on a wordpress website and want to implement a footer that is pushed to the lower edge of the browser screen if the content get´s smaller than the browser screen hight.

I want to use this approach:

CSS-Tricks – 25 May 16 Sticky Footer, Five Ways | CSS-Tricks The purpose of a sticky footer is that it "sticks" to the bottom of the browser window. But not always, if there is enough content on the page to push the Est. reading time: 3 minutes

Now I am looking for an effective way with CSS and HTML to implement that for 2 different page types and one media query breakpoint. I am using Code Snippets Plugin to place my code:

add_action( 'wp_head', function () { ?> <style> :root { --FooterHight: 157px; --secondary-bg-color: gold; } @media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { body(.home) { --HeaderHight: 288px; .page-content { min-height: calc(100vh - (HeaderHight + FooterHight)); /* 445px */ } } body:not(.home) --HeaderHight: 63px; .page-content { min-height: calc(100vh - (HeaderHight + FooterHight)); /* 220px */ } } @media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { body(.home) { --HeaderHight: 248px; .page-content { min-height: calc(100vh - (HeaderHight + FooterHight)); /* 405px */ } } body:not(.home) --HeaderHight = 63px; .page-content { min-height: calc(100vh - (HeaderHight + FooterHight)); /* 220px */ } } </style> <?php } );

Now with this nothing happens… I kind of think there is still some syntax issues I can not find… or some addressing not working properly… any idea what´s wrong here…