Wordpress creating a sticky footer

I am working on a wordpress website and want to implement a footer that is pushed to the lower edge of the browser screen if the content get´s smaller than the browser screen hight.

I want to use this approach:

Now I am looking for an effective way with CSS and HTML to implement that for 2 different page types and one media query breakpoint. I am using Code Snippets Plugin to place my code:

add_action( 'wp_head', function () { ?>
<style>


:root {
  --FooterHight: 157px;
  --secondary-bg-color: gold;
}



@media only screen and (min-width: 768px)  {

body(.home)  {

         --HeaderHight: 288px;

         .page-content {
           min-height: calc(100vh - (HeaderHight + FooterHight));         /* 445px */
         }
}


body:not(.home)
         --HeaderHight: 63px;

         .page-content {
           min-height: calc(100vh - (HeaderHight + FooterHight));         /* 220px */
         }
}




@media only screen and (max-width: 768px)  {

body(.home)  {

         --HeaderHight: 248px;

         .page-content {
           min-height: calc(100vh - (HeaderHight + FooterHight));         /* 405px */
         }
}

body:not(.home)
         --HeaderHight = 63px;
         
         .page-content {
           min-height: calc(100vh - (HeaderHight + FooterHight));         /* 220px */
         }
}

</style>
<?php } );

Now with this nothing happens… I kind of think there is still some syntax issues I can not find… or some addressing not working properly… any idea what´s wrong here…

Pagelink is:
https://spehzies.haywood.de/kontakt/