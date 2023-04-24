Wordpress Category Page not Indexxed

HI,

I have been running a WordPress Blog: https;//sghomeinvestment.com for more than 2 years.

The other day, I tried to create a new Category for my post. However, after I have created it and I view the page, there is a message at the bottom “NOT FOUND”.

I copied the URL and went to Google Search Console and do a URL inspection and requested it to be indexed. However, Google said there are errors becos it was set to “NOINDEX”.

I have not done this and previously, I have no issues creating my Category pages for my posts.

Hope someone can enlighten me how to solve this issue.

Thanks!