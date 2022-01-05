Wordpress Booking Engine for Workshops?

Hey guys, we are looking for booking engine alternatives for our workshops.

Here’s our wishlist. We are currently using FooEvents but having some issues. Wondering if we should extend Foo or if you guys have a better suggestion.

It seems almost no other options for a calendar view where users can choose a date, then see the available workshops like our current setup: https://www.fusemakerspace.org/workshops/#calendar

Wishlist:

Works similar to what’s currently at https://www.fusemakerspace.org/workshops/#calendar

Integrates w/ WooCommerce

Has a Calendar for users to choose workshops by date. Similar to

Integrates w/ Stripe for payment processing

Handles multiple workshops/bookings on the same day

Handle workshops spanning multiple dates

Thanks in advance for any suggestions.