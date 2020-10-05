Wordpress blog’s RSS URLs now going in endless redirect loop – please help

We’ve been using Feedburner for our RSS feed for over ten years without any hassle. We recently tried to switch to an alternative RSS service called follow.it. In order to be able to do this, we disabled Feedburner and set-up a permanent redirect as per their instructions (“This feed is permanently redirecting to source feed”).

The issue is none of our blog’s RSS URLs work anymore.

The error message they present is along the lines of:

“This page isn’t working .

feeds.azam.info redirected you too many times.

Try clearing your cookies.

ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS”

The redirect flow seems to be as follows:

http://feeds.feedburner.com/azam -> http://www.azam.info/?feed=rss2 -> http://www.azam.info/feed/ -> http://feeds.azam.info/azam

Redirectdetective.com and other redirect tools show that from the latter it then goes back to http://www.azam.info/?feed=rss2 and then to http://www.azam.info/feed/ and so on and so forth, in an endless loop.

As there is no folder or file in our file manager that is causing the redirects, it must be something within WordPress, one or more of its plugins, Feedburner or follow.it/follow.it’s plugin that is causing the redirects?

I’ve tried to identify what it is and thereby rectify it, but to no avail.

I’ve tried to activate and deactivate the two RSS WordPress plugins we have for our blog several times, but they haven’t enabled the RSS to work. The plugins are Follow.it (“Feedburner Alternative and RSS Redirect Plugin”) and the Feedburner one we’ve always had active (“Feedburner FeedSmith”).

What may I do to fix this so the RSS is working for our blog please?

Thanks in advance for your help.