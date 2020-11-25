Wordpress blog plugins using too much CPU and other hosting resources

CMS & WordPress
#1

Hello

I am using siteground hosting for my blog techrika.com and its made on Wordpress platform which is eating up too much cpu seconds and other resources. Please suggest.

Regards,

#2
#3

Hi techrika, Welcome to the forums.

I’ve unlisted your post until you’ve edit to provide specific info about the issues you have.

#4

It looks to me that you have too much content on your home page, and you’re probably using too many plugins.