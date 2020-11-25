Wordpress blog plugins using too much CPU and other hosting resources

Hello
I am using siteground hosting for my blog
techrika.com and its made on Wordpress platform which is eating up too much cpu seconds and other resources. Please suggest.
Regards,
Hello
I am using siteground hosting for my blog
techrika.com and its made on Wordpress platform which is eating up too much cpu seconds and other resources. Please suggest.
Regards,
Hi techrika, Welcome to the forums.
I’ve unlisted your post until you’ve edit to provide specific info about the issues you have.
It looks to me that you have too much content on your home page, and you’re probably using too many plugins.