Wordpress and protected robots.txt

I try to set robots.txt file.
Is it the correct path to do the following?
User-agent: *
Disallow: /wp-admin/
Allow: /wp-admin/admin-ajax.php
All other user agents can access the entire site.
Can be improved such settings?
Be aware that “Allow” was not part of the original protocol, only “Disallow”. While some search engines now include an “Allow” directive, there is no guarantee that all crawlers will understand it.
It appears that you need to swap the order of your two lines, with “Allow” preceding “Disallow”.