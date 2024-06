Hi all, I am Emmanuel Katto. I’m building a WordPress website for a local business and I want to add a custom field to the user profile page for clients to input their physical address. But, I don’t want this field to be publicly visible on the user’s profile page. Is there a way to create a custom field that is only visible in the WordPress admin dashboard and not on the frontend of the site? If so, how can I do it?

Thanks in advance!

Emmanuel Katto