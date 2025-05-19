SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community
Wordpress adds .current-menu-item class to menu items linked to page sections on home page
PHP
810311
May 19, 2025, 6:25pm
21
I am ok with filter option. If anything, I’ll shout back. Thanks again.
1 Like
← previous page
Related topics
Topic
Replies
Views
Activity
Wordpress - Active Menu Item Issue
CMS & WordPress
2
805
June 22, 2017
Custom menu style problem
CMS & WordPress
1
623
April 25, 2011
Getting menu items to focus
Get Started
7
3150
November 6, 2010
Keeping parent page active in the nav bar, when on a child page
HTML & CSS
11
6621
October 8, 2014
Wordpress CSS issue
CMS & WordPress
2
623
October 8, 2014